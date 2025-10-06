403
Rabat, Riyadh Seek To Beef Up Economic Bonds
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour and Saudi Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Faleh on Monday discussed ways of promoting the industrial and trade partnership between Morocco and Saudi Arabia.
Following the meeting, the Moroccan minister said in a press statement that Moroccan-Saudi economic, trade and investment relations have been cemented, hailing Riyadh as his country's key Arab partner.
He added that the Saudi investment minister's visit aimed at further bolstering and cementing the bilateral industrial partnership and boosting Saudi investments in Morocco as well as increasing Moroccan exports to the Saudi market.
For his part, the Saudi guest said that his visit to Rabat reflected joint willingness to give bilateral economic cooperation a fresh push, saying the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the key investors in Morocco, particularly in the renewable energy sector. (end)
