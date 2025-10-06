403
Kuwait Electricity Min. Discusses Agricultural Cooperation With Chief Of AOAD
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Finance and Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem discussed on Sunday ways to enhance cooperation with Director General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) Prof. Ibrahim Al-Dukhairi.
A statement by the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources said the meeting focused on strengthening joint efforts in agricultural development and sustainable food security.
Al-Mukhaizeem congratulated Al-Dukhairi on the opening of AOAD's regional office for the Arabian Peninsula and Yemen in Kuwait, noting its role in supporting regional development.
For his part, Al-Dukhairi expressed gratitude and appreciation to Kuwait's leadership for facilitating the office's establishment, affirming its contribution to Arab agricultural development and sustainable development goals. (end)
