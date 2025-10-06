Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Electricity Min. Discusses Agricultural Cooperation With Chief Of AOAD


2025-10-06 03:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Finance and Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem discussed on Sunday ways to enhance cooperation with Director General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) Prof. Ibrahim Al-Dukhairi.
A statement by the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources said the meeting focused on strengthening joint efforts in agricultural development and sustainable food security.
Al-Mukhaizeem congratulated Al-Dukhairi on the opening of AOAD's regional office for the Arabian Peninsula and Yemen in Kuwait, noting its role in supporting regional development.
For his part, Al-Dukhairi expressed gratitude and appreciation to Kuwait's leadership for facilitating the office's establishment, affirming its contribution to Arab agricultural development and sustainable development goals. (end)
fr


MENAFN06102025000071011013ID1110157827

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search