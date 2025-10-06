Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Market Regulator Grants Goldman Sachs Group Investment Adviser License


2025-10-06 03:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has granted Goldman Sachs Group a permit to operate as an investment adviser, it said on Monday, citing that the US-based global financial institution has met "regulatory and procedural" prerequisites.
The move comes as part of efforts to enhance the "allure" of the Kuwaiti market through providing the proper environment that allows permitted firms to "practice financial activities," the Kuwaiti market regulator said in a statement, hailing Goldman Sachs Group's foray into the national market as a "strategic" step towards transforming Kuwait into a regional financial hub.
Goldman Sachs Group's entry into the Kuwaiti market allows the opportunity to leverage "global expertise" for greater market preparedness, added the statement, highlighting such goals as integral components of the "Kuwait Vision 2035," it said.
Allowing the national workforce to further "hone" their skills is another by-product of establishing greater ties with reputable financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs Group, it added. (end)
