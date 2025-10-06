403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Market Regulator Grants Goldman Sachs Group Investment Adviser License
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has granted Goldman Sachs Group a permit to operate as an investment adviser, it said on Monday, citing that the US-based global financial institution has met "regulatory and procedural" prerequisites.
The move comes as part of efforts to enhance the "allure" of the Kuwaiti market through providing the proper environment that allows permitted firms to "practice financial activities," the Kuwaiti market regulator said in a statement, hailing Goldman Sachs Group's foray into the national market as a "strategic" step towards transforming Kuwait into a regional financial hub.
Goldman Sachs Group's entry into the Kuwaiti market allows the opportunity to leverage "global expertise" for greater market preparedness, added the statement, highlighting such goals as integral components of the "Kuwait Vision 2035," it said.
Allowing the national workforce to further "hone" their skills is another by-product of establishing greater ties with reputable financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs Group, it added. (end)
mak
The move comes as part of efforts to enhance the "allure" of the Kuwaiti market through providing the proper environment that allows permitted firms to "practice financial activities," the Kuwaiti market regulator said in a statement, hailing Goldman Sachs Group's foray into the national market as a "strategic" step towards transforming Kuwait into a regional financial hub.
Goldman Sachs Group's entry into the Kuwaiti market allows the opportunity to leverage "global expertise" for greater market preparedness, added the statement, highlighting such goals as integral components of the "Kuwait Vision 2035," it said.
Allowing the national workforce to further "hone" their skills is another by-product of establishing greater ties with reputable financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs Group, it added. (end)
mak
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment