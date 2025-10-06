One Hiker Dead, Hundreds Rescued After Heavy Snowfall In China

One hiker has died and hundreds of others have been rescued after sudden heavy snowfall in China's northwest and western mountain regions over the weekend, state media reported Monday.

More than 200 hikers trapped by the weather near the eastern face of Mount Everest were expected to be gradually making their way to safety, state broadcaster CCTV said late on Sunday.

Outdoor enthusiasts have flocked to the country's famous beauty spots in recent days, taking advantage of an eight-day national holiday, but many have been caught out by unexpected extreme conditions.

A hiker in northwest Qinghai's Tiger Valley died from hypothermia and altitude sickness, CCTV reported Monday.

More than 130 others were retrieved from the same region after hundreds of rescuers and two drones were deployed, it added.

Search efforts were ongoing to locate other hikers in the region, the report said, without specifying how many.

In neighbouring Tibet, 350 walkers trapped by snow in a valley leading to the eastern face of Mount Everest had reached safety in the town of Qudang, CCTV reported Sunday night.

Contact had been made with more than 200 other hikers still on the slopes of Karma Valley, which reaches altitudes of over 4,000 metres (13,000 feet), CCTV said.

The broadcaster cited local authorities saying the walkers were expected to progressively reach Qudang in stages.

There was no update Monday on the situation, and AFP was unable to reach local authorities in the region.

A rescued hiker shared videos on social media of tents almost completely buried in snow, taken overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Contacted by AFP, he said he had safely reached Qudang on Sunday.

Over the border in Nepal and India, landslides and floods triggered by heavy downpours have killed more than 70 people, officials said, as rescue workers struggled Monday to reach cut-off communities in remote mountainous terrain.