Dubai: More Global Village VIP Gold Packs Now Available With Dh2,450 Price Tag
Dubai's Global Village announced on Monday that more VIP Gold Packs are now available for purchase, with a price tag of Dh2,450.
The popular family destination, which will reopen its doors to the public for Season 30 on October 15, stated that the quantity of the additional packages is limited and they are available on Coca-Cola Arena's official website.Recommended For You
Last month, Global Village said that four VIP packs: Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver were sold out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment