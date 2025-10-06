Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai: More Global Village VIP Gold Packs Now Available With Dh2,450 Price Tag

Dubai: More Global Village VIP Gold Packs Now Available With Dh2,450 Price Tag


2025-10-06 02:27:53
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai's Global Village announced on Monday that more VIP Gold Packs are now available for purchase, with a price tag of Dh2,450. ⁣

The popular family destination, which will reopen its doors to the public for Season 30 on October 15, stated that the quantity of the additional packages is limited and they are available on Coca-Cola Arena's official website.

Recommended For You

Last month, Global Village said that four VIP packs: Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver were sold out.

MENAFN06102025000049011007ID1110157663

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search