Raghav Juyal Describes His First Experience At Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan's Home, 'Mannat'

Raghav Juyal, who's winning hearts for his role as Parvez in Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is riding high on praise. The Netflix India satire follows the rise of a young Bollywood actor named Aasman, played by Lakshya Lalwani, with Raghav playing his loyal best friend. But for Raghav, one of the most memorable parts of this project wasn't just his on-screen performance - it was stepping into the world of the Khans for the very first time.

Raghav's first visit to Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic sea-facing residence in Mumbai, left him both amused and awestruck.“The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport,” he recalled in an interview, laughing.“I had to go through it because people were like, 'Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?'”

Inside, his curiosity got the better of him.“By mistake, I asked Aryan which was his room. Then I realised - this is Shah Rukh Khan's house, you don't have rooms here, you have full floors,” he joked.“Aryan just laughed and said, 'Come, let's go up.' We sat there and jammed, and later went out for dinner with his friends.”

That surreal evening prompted an excited phone call home.“I told my mother, 'Mummy, I just came from Mannat.' She got so excited and started asking, 'How is it from inside? How is their bathroom? Did you see the library?' I had to tell her, 'Mummy, I didn't go there as a broker, please relax!'”

Raghav's connection with Shah Rukh Khan goes back over a decade. His first interaction with the superstar happened on the sets of Happy New Year (2014), where he performed a dance sequence. Since then, he's occasionally crossed paths with SRK during his TV hosting stints.

However, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* marked his first direct collaboration with Aryan Khan - and it happened purely on merit.“I was selected after an audition, and the rest is history,” Raghav shared.

And it seems the association with the Khan family isn't ending anytime soon. Raghav is reportedly also part of Siddharth Anand's upcoming gangster thriller King, which stars Shah Rukh in the titular role and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.