Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Celebrate Their Third Wedding Anniversary
Bollywood star couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha celebrated their third wedding anniversary over the weekend, joined by their friends from the industry.
The couple took to their Instagram and shared pictures from the glamorous celebrations.
Among many of their celebrity friends were filmmakers Kabir Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj, followed by Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, and Manoj Bajpayee.
The pictures also featured one showing the couple posing with Bollywood actor Tabu, whom Richa joked was Ali Fazal's "first crush."
The post shows Richa and Ali having a blast with the guests, while also engaging in heartwarming conversations with Manoj, Vicky and Saba.
In her caption, Richa wished her husband on their wedding anniversary and wrote, "Life is better with you, in every way. Mr Ali, posing with his brand new wife and his first crush in the last image. What an epic night it was... only those we loved were requested (barring one friend who's missing invite is a mystery), only those who loved us came. They really must have loved us because it was in Byculla."
At the end, the actor did not forget to give a shoutout to films like Homebound, Jolly LLB 3, and Songs of Paradise.
Needless to say, their friends and colleagues from the industry flooded the comment section with love and congratulatory messages.
Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love with each other. They have been legally married since 2020, but they celebrated their union in 2022 with festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in July last year.
