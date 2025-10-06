Saudi Stock Index Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Stock Exchange's main index closed higher on Monday, gaining 76.61 points to reach 11,605.20, with a total trading value of SAR 6.2 billion.

A total of 307 million shares were traded during the session, with shares of 149 companies recording gains, while 97 companies saw declines.

Meanwhile, Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) also closed higher, rising 64.55 points to end at 25,540.27, with a trading value of SAR 40 million and a total of over 6 million shares traded.