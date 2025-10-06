Kuwait Affirms Support For Efforts To End Suffering In Gaza
Kuwait: Kuwait, on Monday, affirmed its full support to all international efforts aimed at ending the human catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and achieving stability and security in the region.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry welcomed the measures taken to end the war in Gaza in response to US President Donald Trump's plan, which includes negotiations to arrive at a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire and put an end to the deteriorating humanitarian situation.
Kuwait reiterated its unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including establishing an independent state on the basis of the June 4, 1967, lines with east Jerusalem as its capital as per the Arab peace initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.
The ministry's statement stressed that achieving a just and lasting peace is the only path to ensuring the region's stability and security, commending international and regional mobilization towards regaining calm and creating conditions suitable to start a political operation for just and comprehensive peace.
