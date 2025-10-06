FIFA Renews Confidence In Qatar's Ballan As Deputy Chair Of Referees Committee

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Zurich: FIFA has recently convened a meeting during which it renewed its confidence in Hani Taleb Ballan as Deputy Chair of the Referees Committee.

The meeting also took many decisions, including appointing members of the standing committees following a consultative process with continental and national federations under FIFA, in addition to appointing members to the newly established standing committees for the upcoming 2025-2029 term.

Floating Ballan for this position for a second term came after he had become Deputy Chair of FIFA's Referees Committee in 2019.

He has been serving as Chairman of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Referees Committee since 2019, Chairman of the Gulf Football Association (GFA) Referees Committee since 2024, and Chairman of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) Referees Committee since 2014.

This renewal of confidence came by virtue of his massive capabilities and expertise as a certified instructor with the English Football Association (FA) since 2006. He is also an accredited instructor with both FIFA and AFC.

Between 1998 and 2004, Ballan served as an international referee, participating in numerous prestigious tournaments, including the AFC Asian Cup and the Gulf Cup.