Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rise In Humidity, Fog Formation Tonight: Qatar Met

Rise In Humidity, Fog Formation Tonight: Qatar Met


2025-10-06 02:25:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) said that relative humidity levels were expected to rise, with chances of mist to fog forming in some areas of the country during the night of Monday, October 6 and early morning of Tuesday, October 7.

QMD advised everyone to be careful.

MENAFN06102025000063011010ID1110157632

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search