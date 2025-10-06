403
Rise In Humidity, Fog Formation Tonight: Qatar Met
The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) said that relative humidity levels were expected to rise, with chances of mist to fog forming in some areas of the country during the night of Monday, October 6 and early morning of Tuesday, October 7.
QMD advised everyone to be careful.
