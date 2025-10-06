​​​Bitcoin Price Hits Record High Above $125,000 As ETF Inflows And Market Optimism Drive Rally

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Bitcoin trades in record highs

​On Sunday, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high above $125,000.00, amid a convergence of institutional capital, macro stress, and speculative momentum.

​This surge follows a week of robust inflows into US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) - $3.24 billion, the second-highest on record - underscoring that much of this move is backed by real money rather than pure hype.

The broader macro environment has also lent support. With a US government shutdown underway and uncertainty around economic data releases, investors are increasingly gravitating to alternative assets perceived as stores of value. In response, Bitcoin is being seen by some as a hedge against dollar debasement and fiscal instability.

​Meanwhile, equities have also notched fresh record highs, helping fuel a risk-on sentiment that spills into crypto.

​On-chain signals show that demand is indeed real. Analysts have pointed to strong upward flows, wide Coinbase premiums (indicating US buyers paying a premium), and rising open interest in futures markets , all of which lend momentum to the rally.

​That said, the price did retreat slightly after hitting its peak, as profit-taking and short-term volatility made themselves felt.

​Looking ahead, much depends on whether the current strength can hold. If ETF flow momentum continues and macro uncertainty lingers, Bitcoin may push further into price-discovery zones above $130,000.00.

​But if sentiment shifts or liquidity tightens, a pullback toward major support levels or consolidation could emerge.

​Bitcoin bullish scenario:

​Bitcoin is on track for its sixth straight day of gains and would probably have the psychological $130,000.00 region in sight, were it to rise above Sunday's $125,713.75 record high.

​Minor support can be found around the 11 August high at $122,318.66 and the 17 July high at $121,012.09.

​Bitcoin bearish scenario:

​Bitcoin has come off Sunday's record high at $125,713.75 and is now flirting with its previous July record high at $123,181.77.

​Were a bearish reversal to be seen and a fall through Saturday's low at 121,518.91 to occur, the 22-to-28th of July highs at $120,271.13-to-$119,836.23 may be retested.​​

Bitcoin daily candlestick chart

