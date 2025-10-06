TEC Partners With IIIT Naya Raipur To Promote Research & Standardisation In Telecom

MENAFN - KNN India)The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Naya Raipur to jointly promote research, innovation, and standardisation in next-generation telecommunications technologies.

The partnership brings together TEC's leadership in telecom standardisation and IIIT Naya Raipur's expertise in academic research and innovation, establishing a collaborative framework to enhance India's contribution to global telecom advancements.

Key areas of collaboration include the development of Open RAN and network disaggregation, focusing on open interfaces, modular architectures, virtualisation, and multi-vendor interoperability.

Joint research will also be undertaken in cognitive radio and spectrum sharing, exploring coexistence frameworks and spectrum utilisation in alignment with WRC-27 agenda items.

The partnership will extend to 5G, 6G, and IoT frameworks, enabling studies on emerging communication technologies and next-generation test environments.

Both sides will contribute to standardisation efforts through active participation in ITU-T Study Groups and TEC's National Working Groups.

Additionally, they will work on India-specific test frameworks to create standards and interoperability solutions tailored to the country's digital ecosystem.

This collaboration is expected to bolster India's participation in global telecom standardisation and strengthen its presence in international policy forums.

By fostering joint research testbeds and real-world deployments, the partnership aims to accelerate innovation across emerging communication technologies, promote digital inclusion, and develop affordable, vendor-neutral solutions.

(KNN Bureau)