Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
TEC Partners With IIIT Naya Raipur To Promote Research & Standardisation In Telecom

TEC Partners With IIIT Naya Raipur To Promote Research & Standardisation In Telecom


2025-10-06 02:16:10
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 6 (KNN) The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Naya Raipur to jointly promote research, innovation, and standardisation in next-generation telecommunications technologies.

The partnership brings together TEC's leadership in telecom standardisation and IIIT Naya Raipur's expertise in academic research and innovation, establishing a collaborative framework to enhance India's contribution to global telecom advancements.

Key areas of collaboration include the development of Open RAN and network disaggregation, focusing on open interfaces, modular architectures, virtualisation, and multi-vendor interoperability.

Joint research will also be undertaken in cognitive radio and spectrum sharing, exploring coexistence frameworks and spectrum utilisation in alignment with WRC-27 agenda items.

The partnership will extend to 5G, 6G, and IoT frameworks, enabling studies on emerging communication technologies and next-generation test environments.

Both sides will contribute to standardisation efforts through active participation in ITU-T Study Groups and TEC's National Working Groups.

Additionally, they will work on India-specific test frameworks to create standards and interoperability solutions tailored to the country's digital ecosystem.

This collaboration is expected to bolster India's participation in global telecom standardisation and strengthen its presence in international policy forums.

By fostering joint research testbeds and real-world deployments, the partnership aims to accelerate innovation across emerging communication technologies, promote digital inclusion, and develop affordable, vendor-neutral solutions.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN06102025000155011030ID1110157540

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search