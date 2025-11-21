Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Doubletree By Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences Recognized As UAE's Best Family Hotel Apartment For The Second Consecutive Year 2025

2025-11-21
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Sharjah, UAE - 11 November 2025 - DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences has been voted once again as UAE's Best Family Hotel Apartment 2025 by the International Travel Awards.

Winning this award for the second year in a row highlights the hotel's unwavering commitment to excellence in creating meaningful family stays that blend warmth, space, and thoughtful design within Sharjah's vibrant landscape.

Situated along Al Majaz Waterfront, the property continues to define modern family living through its refined residences, intuitive service, and tranquil atmosphere, offering an experience that feels genuine, comfortable, and connected.

Ligia Brasoveanu, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, remarked:

“Achieving this recognition for the second year reflects the precision, passion, and consistency that drive our team. We take pride in crafting an environment where families can create lasting memories with ease and comfort. This acknowledgment belongs to our guests, whose trust inspires us, and to our team, whose dedication transforms every stay into something special.”

The International Travel Awards celebrate global excellence in hospitality, honoring establishments that set benchmarks in quality and guest experience.

