Russia, Republika Srpska ink education partnership agreement
Russia and Republika Srpska, an autonomous region in Bosnia and Herzegovina, have formalized a partnership to enhance collaboration in education. The agreement was signed during the Third International Forum of Ministers of Education, ‘Shaping the Future,’ held in Kazan, Russia.
Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov and Republika Srpska’s Minister of Education and Culture, Zeljka Stojicic, agreed to strengthen cooperation across general education, vocational training, and continuing vocational education. The deal also includes sharing information on international education conferences, seminars, and events organized by both sides.
Kravtsov expressed appreciation for Republika Srpska’s active cooperation, highlighting the opening of five Russian language open education centers in the region, where around 500 people have studied in the past two years.
Stojicic emphasized progress in expanding Russian language education in Republika Srpska, crediting support from Russia’s Tula University, which has been working with Republika Srpska’s education authorities and signed agreements in 2023.
The memorandum promotes Russian language learning through competitions, Olympiads, cultural events, and increased use of digital educational resources. Both parties also pledged to nurture student talents, organize recreational programs for children, and hold reciprocal fairs, seminars, and exhibitions.
The ‘Shaping the Future’ forum, held on June 11-12, brought together representatives from 50 countries to discuss key challenges in education, including digital transformation, AI, online learning, inclusion, and the changing role of teachers worldwide.
