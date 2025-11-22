403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Faisalabad factory blast claims twenty lives in Pakistan
(MENAFN) A devastating explosion at a factory in Faisalabad, Pakistan, has claimed the lives of 20 people and left at least 20 others injured, with several in critical condition, according to reports. Rescue teams recovered 17 bodies from the collapsed building, while three more victims succumbed to their injuries in hospitals. Authorities have warned that the death toll may continue to rise as recovery efforts proceed.
The blast caused extensive damage, collapsing the factory and several surrounding homes, affecting women and children among the casualties. "Authorities fear a further rise in the death toll," as stated in reports.
Investigations indicate that the explosion may have resulted from a gas leak. Officials have detained at least four individuals, including the factory manager, as part of the inquiry into the incident.
Industrial safety concerns remain a significant issue in Pakistan, where similar accidents have occurred frequently due to inadequate safety standards. "According to initial investigations, the explosion was caused by a gas leak," as reports indicate.
The blast caused extensive damage, collapsing the factory and several surrounding homes, affecting women and children among the casualties. "Authorities fear a further rise in the death toll," as stated in reports.
Investigations indicate that the explosion may have resulted from a gas leak. Officials have detained at least four individuals, including the factory manager, as part of the inquiry into the incident.
Industrial safety concerns remain a significant issue in Pakistan, where similar accidents have occurred frequently due to inadequate safety standards. "According to initial investigations, the explosion was caused by a gas leak," as reports indicate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment