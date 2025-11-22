Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Faisalabad factory blast claims twenty lives in Pakistan

Faisalabad factory blast claims twenty lives in Pakistan


2025-11-22 03:38:28
(MENAFN) A devastating explosion at a factory in Faisalabad, Pakistan, has claimed the lives of 20 people and left at least 20 others injured, with several in critical condition, according to reports. Rescue teams recovered 17 bodies from the collapsed building, while three more victims succumbed to their injuries in hospitals. Authorities have warned that the death toll may continue to rise as recovery efforts proceed.

The blast caused extensive damage, collapsing the factory and several surrounding homes, affecting women and children among the casualties. "Authorities fear a further rise in the death toll," as stated in reports.

Investigations indicate that the explosion may have resulted from a gas leak. Officials have detained at least four individuals, including the factory manager, as part of the inquiry into the incident.

Industrial safety concerns remain a significant issue in Pakistan, where similar accidents have occurred frequently due to inadequate safety standards. "According to initial investigations, the explosion was caused by a gas leak," as reports indicate.

MENAFN22112025000045017640ID1110382025



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search