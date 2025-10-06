403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 06/10: Stuck In A Range As Fed
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1850. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1850. Add a stop-loss at 1.1600.
The main catalysts for the EUR/USD pair on Monday will be statements by top ECB officials like Christine Lagarde, Louis de Guindos, and Philop Lane.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has remained unchanged at 1.1742 on Monday. It has remained slightly above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average. It is also stuck at the Major S&R Pivot Point of the Murrey Math Lines tool.The pair has also formed a rising wedge pattern, which is characterized by two ascending and converging trendlines. Also, the two lines of the MACD have formed a bearish crossover. The Relative Vigor Index has also formed a bearish crossover and is pointing downwards.Therefore, the pair will likely remain unchanged in the near term. A break below the lower side of the rising wedge will confirm a bearish breakout, potentially to 1.1600.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment