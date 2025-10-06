403
GBP/JPY Signal Today 06/10 : GBP Strong Against Yen (Video)
- The British Pound has rallied quite nicely against the Japanese Yen during trading on Friday as the 198 Yen level has offered a significant amount of support. The 50-day EMA is offering a little bit of resistance at the 198.9 Yen level, but I do think it will get sliced through again given enough time. The 200 Yen level is an area that we had flirted with for a couple of weeks before pulling back. And when you look at the longer term chart, this is an area that's been very difficult multiple times going back multiple years. I do think it's a bit of a magnet for price though. And if we get more risk appetite out there that typically will favor this pair going higher regardless. If we break down below the lows of the Thursday candlestick, which is basically 197.5 yen, then it opens up a drop to the 200 day EMA, which is down at 196 yen. This would accompany a lot of concerns about the environment of financial markets, that type of thing.
Potential signal: I am a buyer here. I would have a stop loss at 197.9 level. I would aim for the 200 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBegin trading our daily forecasts and analysis . Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
