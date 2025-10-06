403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/MXN Forecast 06/10: US Dollar Stable Against The Mexican
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The U.S. dollar has been a bit choppy against the Mexican peso during the trading session on Friday as we continue to just grind sideways overall. This is a market that, course, is paying attention to a lot of different things at the moment, not the least of which would be the U.S. government shutdown. However, really, when you look at the longer term picture, you see that the US dollar had skyrocketed back in the middle of April of 2024, extending from the 16.3 level all the way to the 21.3 level before pulling back. With that being the case, we find ourselves sitting just above the 61.8 % Fibonacci retracement level. And therefore, some technical traders will be watching this 18.20 Mexican pesos level for me is important because if we break down below there, typically I start aiming for a complete turnaround of the Fibonacci level, meaning we could drop all the way back down to the bottom rallies will face some problems with 18.5 pesos and the 50-day EMA at the 18.57 level, which is dropping Trend LineIf you choose to draw a trend line, you can draw one here that sits just above that level. A little bit messy at this point in time, but there is a trend line to be had. With this being said, it does walk right along with the 50 day EMA. So, I think that\u0026#39;s what you\u0026#39;re watching. If the U.S. dollar can overtake somewhere around 18.7 pesos, then it could change the overall trend. Again, if we drop below 18.2 pesos, I think we have much further to go. The first longer term target would be something along the lines of 17.66. You do get paid to be short of this market because of the interest rate differential, but if the U.S. economy starts to grind to a halt, that does horrible things to the Mexican economy. After all, Mexico is the world\u0026#39;s largest exporter to the United States and that is a very unique situation. As things stand right now, though, I think you\u0026#39;re still looking at this as a fade the rally on signs of exhaustion type of market. EURUSD Chart by TradingView
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment