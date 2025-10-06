UNHCR Cuts Close To 5,000 Jobs Amid Funding Shortfall
Without additional funds, the UNHCR will face“a very difficult start to 2026”, the High Commissioner told member states. The UN agency, faced with funding cuts from the United States and several other countries, could run out of cash.
It had already announced cuts of between 3,500 and 4,000 posts this year. This figure has now risen to nearly 5,000, said Grandi at the start of the UNHCR Executive Committee meeting in Geneva. And he expects further cuts to be made.More More Geneva organisations Ripple effect of aid freeze becomes real in Geneva
This content was published on Aug 26, 2025 Geneva is reckoning with fewer funds, fewer people and competition from cheaper countries vying for an international role.Read more: Ripple effect of aid freeze becomes real in Geneva
