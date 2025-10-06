UNHCR Cuts Close To 5,000 Jobs Amid Funding Shortfall

Français fr Près de 5000 personnes ont perdu leur emploi au HCR Original Read more: Près de 5000 personnes ont perdu leur emploi au HC

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Geneva-based UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) needs an injection of at least $300 million (CHF240 million) by the end of the year to avoid a deficit. Nearly 5,000 employees have lost their jobs so far this year, said UNHCR head Filippo Grandi on Monday. This content was published on October 6, 2025 - 12:05 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Without additional funds, the UNHCR will face“a very difficult start to 2026”, the High Commissioner told member states. The UN agency, faced with funding cuts from the United States and several other countries, could run out of cash.

It had already announced cuts of between 3,500 and 4,000 posts this year. This figure has now risen to nearly 5,000, said Grandi at the start of the UNHCR Executive Committee meeting in Geneva. And he expects further cuts to be made.

