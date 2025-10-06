Ukraine Says Swiss Components Found In Russian Drones

MENAFN - Swissinfo) According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, parts from Western manufacturers have been found in Russian drones shot down by Ukraine. According to him, the components include Swiss-made parts. This content was published on October 6, 2025 - 13:48 2 minutes SDA/AWP/AFP

During the massive attacks on Sunday night, Russia used“549 weapons systems with 102,785 components manufactured abroad,” Zelensky wrote on social media on Monday. He named a dozen countries that he accused of failing to prevent these deliveries, including Switzerland, the United States and Germany.

The Ukrainian head of state also named China, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands. According to Zelensky, the components found in the downed drones and missiles included converters, sensors and microcomputers.

Micro-controllers for unmanned aerial vehicles are manufactured in Switzerland, while microcomputers for the flight control of drones are produced in the UK, Zelensky explained. He announced new sanctions against their manufacturers. He also explained that Kyiv had submitted proposals to“restrict supply chains”.“Our partners already have detailed data on every company and every product. They know what to target and how to react,” said Zelensky.

Russia attacked Ukraine on Sunday night with close to 500 drones and more than 50 missiles. Five people were killed and dozens more injured. In some regions, the attacks caused widespread power cuts, including in the Lviv region in western Ukraine.

