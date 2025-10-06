Roche's AI-Based Kidney Test Gains European Certification

Italiano it Roche: via libera a test renale basato su intelligenza artificiale Original Read more: Roche: via libera a test renale basato su intelligenza artificial

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A new tool to evaluate kidney function developed by Swiss pharma firm Roche and which uses artificial intelligence has passed a regulatory test. The Chronic Kidney Disease algorithm panel has received the European CE marking of conformity, the Basel-based company announced on Monday. This content was published on October 6, 2025 - 14:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The new tool is designed to help assess the progression of kidney function loss. It can be used in patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and adults with diabetes or hypertension who are at high risk of reduced kidney function.

“Chronic kidney disease affects more than 700 million people worldwide and is widely recognised as a global health challenge,” Roche said in a statementExternal link .“With early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, it is possible to delay or prevent the decline in kidney function and reduce cardiovascular health risks, as well as related healthcare costs.”

