Roche's AI-Based Kidney Test Gains European Certification
The new tool is designed to help assess the progression of kidney function loss. It can be used in patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and adults with diabetes or hypertension who are at high risk of reduced kidney function.
“Chronic kidney disease affects more than 700 million people worldwide and is widely recognised as a global health challenge,” Roche said in a statementExternal link .“With early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, it is possible to delay or prevent the decline in kidney function and reduce cardiovascular health risks, as well as related healthcare costs.”More More Drug pricing How a clash with Roche exposed cracks in Swiss drug pricing system
