Over 100 Million People Worldwide Use E-Cigarettes, Says WHO

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More than 100 million people worldwide use electronic cigarettes, according to a new assessment by the Geneva-based World Health Organisation (WHO). A total of 1.2 billion people were still smoking in 2024, a number that is on the decline. This content was published on October 6, 2025 - 16:13 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

In a report published in Geneva on Monday, the WHO said“the tobacco epidemic is far from over”. In almost 25 years, however, the number of smokers has fallen by almost 200 million, thanks to measures taken by several countries.

But tobacco companies have gone on the“offensive with new nicotine products, aggressively targeting young people”, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The authorities“need to work faster and stronger in implementing proven tobacco-control policies,” he added.

“The world is going to miss the 2025 target” of a 30% reduction in the prevalence of smoking compared with 2010, a WHO official told the media. The decline over the next 15 years will reach 27% and, according to projections, only 15% in Switzerland.

