No Swiss Among 171 Gaza Flotilla Activists Expulsed By Israel

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Israel said on Monday that it had expelled a further 171 activists who took part in the Gaza aid flotilla, including Sweden's Greta Thunberg. The convoy was attempting to break through the Israeli aid blockade of Gaza, but was intercepted as it approached the coast of the Palestinian territory. This content was published on October 6, 2025 - 16:38 3 minutes Keystone-SDA/AFP

Monday the Israeli foreign ministry wrote on X that“171 additional provocateurs from the flotilla [...] including Greta Thunberg, were expelled today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia”. The authorities released photos of Thunberg and two other women at Ramon airport in southern Israel, dressed in the grey tracksuits used in Israeli prisons.

Among those deported were nationals of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Serbia and the United States, the ministry added.

No Swiss national among expulsed

However, the Swiss foreign ministry denied reports that any Swiss nationals had been expelled. There are still ten Swiss nationals incarcerated in Ktzi'ot prison in southern Israel, the ministry said.“The [ministry] continues to work towards their repatriation,” a spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

