No Swiss Among 171 Gaza Flotilla Activists Expulsed By Israel
Monday the Israeli foreign ministry wrote on X that“171 additional provocateurs from the flotilla [...] including Greta Thunberg, were expelled today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia”. The authorities released photos of Thunberg and two other women at Ramon airport in southern Israel, dressed in the grey tracksuits used in Israeli prisons.
Among those deported were nationals of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Serbia and the United States, the ministry added.No Swiss national among expulsed
However, the Swiss foreign ministry denied reports that any Swiss nationals had been expelled. There are still ten Swiss nationals incarcerated in Ktzi'ot prison in southern Israel, the ministry said.“The [ministry] continues to work towards their repatriation,” a spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency.More More Humanitarian aid Swiss Gaza flotilla activists fear for remaining detainees in Israel
This content was published on Oct 6, 2025 Eight Swiss participants of the Gaza humanitarian aid flotilla arrived in Geneva on Sunday afternoon and said they had been treated 'inhumanely' while in detention in Israel.Read more: Swiss Gaza flotilla activists fear for remaining detainees in Israe
