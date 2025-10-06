Panama Emergency Drills Will Test The Reaction In The Azuero

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Schools, institutions, and health centers in the provinces of Herrera and Los Santos are preparing to participate in the National Evacuation Drill, which will take place on October 13. The aim is to test emergency plans and strengthen the population's response capacity in the event of a potential disaster. According to Moisés Tristán , SINAPROC 's regional director in Herrera, this exercise is crucial because it allows for the review and updating of security plans in each state. “The purpose of these exercises is to review the evacuation plans of institutions, businesses, and schools, because the safety of each person comes first,” he emphasized.

Tristán added that students, workers, and communities must know how to act in a real-life situation, so the active participation of all sectors is essential. In addition, the director of SINAPROC in Los Santos, Iván Pérez, announced that on October 19, an agricultural simulation exercise will be held for the first time in the country in the district of Tonosí.“With this simulation, we seek to teach producers how to protect their assets, animals, and farms in the event of an emergency. Often, during floods or disasters, they lose their main source of livelihood,” he explained. This agricultural simulation will mark a national milestone, as it incorporates a unique approach to protecting human and animal lives in rural areas as part of the national disaster prevention and response strategy.