Panama Emergency Drills Will Test The Reaction In The Azuero -
Tristán added that students, workers, and communities must know how to act in a real-life situation, so the active participation of all sectors is essential. In addition, the director of SINAPROC in Los Santos, Iván Pérez, announced that on October 19, an agricultural simulation exercise will be held for the first time in the country in the district of Tonosí.“With this simulation, we seek to teach producers how to protect their assets, animals, and farms in the event of an emergency. Often, during floods or disasters, they lose their main source of livelihood,” he explained. This agricultural simulation will mark a national milestone, as it incorporates a unique approach to protecting human and animal lives in rural areas as part of the national disaster prevention and response strategy.
