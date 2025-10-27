From Bubble Gum To Cotton Candy: UAE's Hottest Trend Is Dessert-Inspired Scent

Imagine walking through your day wrapped in the sweet scent of cotton candy, chocolate ganache, or strawberry cheesecake. Dessert-inspired fragrances are the latest trend among perfume lovers in the UAE.

The country's fragrance industry is experiencing an unexpected phenomenon as dessert-inspired perfumes are going viral, and a growing number of companies are jumping on the foodie fragrance bandwagon.

What started as a niche trend has exploded into a full-blown movement, with perfume counters stocked with scents that smell more like a bakery than a traditional perfumery. The trend was evident at Beautyworld Middle East 2025, where multiple exhibitors showcased collections centred on sweet, edible notes.

From bubble gum to chocolate ganache, the shift away from conventional florals and ouds signals a dramatic change in consumer preferences, particularly among younger buyers who are driving demand through viral social media posts and online reviews. Industry observers note that the viral nature of these fragrances has created a competitive rush among manufacturers.

My Perfumes, a UAE-based company, unveiled its 'Arabiyat Sugar' line featuring 15 different gourmand scents with names like 'Mango Affogato' and 'Dulce De Leche'.

Mustafa Firoz, managing director of My Perfumes Group, explained the strategy behind the collection:“The love for gourmand fragrances has only grown over the years, and we saw a huge gap for fragrances that were high quality, eclectic in alchemy and defiant style statements."

The company reports that the collection has already generated global interest, with pre-orders coming in before the official launch and expectations of selling five million bottles in 2026.

Tubbees, a newer entrant to the market, has capitalised on the trend by packaging its dessert-inspired fragrances in containers designed to look like ice cream tubs. The brand's aesthetic appears calculated to maximise social media appeal, with scents bearing names like 'Cookies & Cream' and 'Chocolate Fudge'.

Even traditional manufacturers are adapting to the viral trend. Gulf Orchid, which typically focuses on oriental and French-style perfumes, has introduced products like 'Mango Ice' and 'Cotton Candy Musk' to its lineup. The company recently launched a 'Mocktail Collection' aimed at capturing the poolside aesthetic popular on social media platforms.

Market analysts suggest the viral success of gourmand fragrances reflects a broader shift in how younger consumers discover and purchase perfumes.

Unlike previous generations who relied on in-store sampling, today's buyers are influenced by online content creators and trending hashtags, making novelty and shareability key factors in a fragrance's success.

The question now is whether this sweet-scented trend has staying power or it represents a passing craze driven by social media algorithms. For now, however, the UAE's fragrance market appears to have developed quite the sweet tooth.