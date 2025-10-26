Zelensky: Russian Offensive Deadlines Collapse Again As Ukrainian Forces Hold Line

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address, according to Ukrinform.

“Ukraine's resistance is truly heroic. I thank everyone fighting on the front lines, holding the combat posts, those training and improving our protection. I thank everyone working for our defense and the benefit of our state,” the President said.

According to Zelensky,“these days, we've had good news from our Ukrainian paratroopers – our 82nd Bukovynska Brigade, operating in the Pokrovsk direction, in the Myrnohrad community. And every such success in the Pokrovsk direction now is incredibly hard to achieve, yet critically important.”

“It is there, near Pokrovsk, that the Russians have concentrated their main strike force – a significant number of enemy troops. Of course, this creates a difficult situation in Pokrovsk and all nearby areas – fierce battles in the city and on its outskirts. There are enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups in the city. Logistics remain difficult. But we must continue destroying the occupiers; we must continue inflicting the greatest possible losses on the Russians,” the President emphasized.

Russia's plans for its offensive campaign have once again been shattered over the past ten months due to the courage of Ukrainian soldiers. All deadlines set by Russian President Vladimir Putin were missed, and this is not the first time.

The President noted that“a lot has been achieved as part of the Dobropillia operation. In these areas, there has also been a significant replenishment of Ukraine's exchange fund.”

He expressed gratitude to every soldier, sergeant, and officer fighting in Donetsk, as well as in Kupiansk and Zaporizhzhia.

“All of this strengthens our positions in diplomacy, and greatly supports, overall, our relations with the world. Thanks to your strength, Ukrainian warriors, the world continues to have strength – and an incentive to keep pressuring Russia for this war, to keep pressuring until Russia is forced to stop this war,” Zelensky said.

The President commended, for the results achieved on the front lines this week, the units of the 1st Assault Regiment, the 25th Airborne Brigade, the 33rd Mechanized Brigade, the 4th Battalion of the 71st Jaeger Brigade, the 92nd Assault and 93rd Mechanized Brigades, as well as the warriors of the 132nd Reconnaissance Battalion.

He also highlighted units for their battles in Kharkiv region, primarily in Kupiansk: the 127th Heavy Mechanized Brigade. On the Oleksandrohrad axis – the 414th Unmanned Systems Brigade, the 5th Assault Brigade, the 225th and 425th Separate Assault Regiments, and the 141st Mechanized Brigade.

“Thank you, warriors! I thank everyone who understands that it is precisely on the front, precisely in defense production, and precisely in the resilience of our people that the ability to preserve and protect normal life is truly being won – not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe. I thank everyone who stands with us, I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine!” Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, as of October 26, 2025, Ukrainian forces have liberated 185.6 square kilometers of territory in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region and cleared 243.8 square kilometers.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine