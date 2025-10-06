Rain In Boquete Panama Causes 28 Evacuees And 25 Homes Affected

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that in the last 12 hours, multiple damages have been reported in the district of Boquete, province of Chiriquí, as a result of intense rains and the overflowing of streams near the Caldera River. Although the Caldera River remains stable, several adjacent streams overflowed, causing damage to various communities in the district. According to the preliminary report, no missing persons have been reported. Initial assessments indicate a total of 28 people evacuated, belonging to seven families. Damage has been reported to 25 homes, one of which suffered major damage due to a tree falling on the structure.

In addition, eight trees have fallen on roads and residences, 26 landslides, and the collapse of a pedestrian walkway. In the province of Veraguas, the Quebró River overflowed, although without causing any damage. Teams from the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), the Fire Department, security forces, and local authorities remain deployed in the affected areas to continue damage assessments and coordinate response and intervention efforts. Sinaproc reminds the public that a heavy rain alert remains in effect throughout the country, and recommends taking precautions and monitoring official announcements.