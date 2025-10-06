Rain In Boquete Panama Causes 28 Evacuees And 25 Homes Affected -
In addition, eight trees have fallen on roads and residences, 26 landslides, and the collapse of a pedestrian walkway. In the province of Veraguas, the Quebró River overflowed, although without causing any damage. Teams from the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), the Fire Department, security forces, and local authorities remain deployed in the affected areas to continue damage assessments and coordinate response and intervention efforts. Sinaproc reminds the public that a heavy rain alert remains in effect throughout the country, and recommends taking precautions and monitoring official announcements.
