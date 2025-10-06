Crypto Market Electrified By Shutdown

The sentiment index rose to 71, reaching 74 (greed) on Sunday, showing the highest values since mid-August, when we saw a similar surge in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin set a new all-time high of $125.6k, correcting to $123.6k by the start of active trading in Europe. Over seven days, BTCUSD gained over 15%, but we must consider the reduced liquidity on Sunday, which fuels the amplitude of the movement. There was a similar pattern in July and August, when a sharp increase followed the update of highs at approximately these levels in sales.

However, there are also differences from previous months. In July, XRP saw strong growth, in August, it was Ethereum, and in September, Solana made a significant leap. However, there was a clear winner all this time - BNB, which has been updating its historical highs for the fourth month in a row, shooting up 20% in seven days and 40% in 30 days, with a new record of $1,220 set on Monday.