Tron Wave Analysis 6 October 2025

Tron: ⬆️ Buy

– Tron rising inside impulse wave (3)

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.3650

Tron cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance trendline of the narrow daily down channel from the middle of September (which encloses the previous ABC wave (2)).

The breakout of this down channel continues the active medium-term impulse wave (3) – which is a part of the long-term upward impulse wave 3 from September.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the strongly bullish sentiment across the cryptocurrency markets seen today, Tron can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.3650 (former double top from August).