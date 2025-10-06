Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tron Wave Analysis 6 October 2025


2025-10-06 02:09:16
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Tron: ⬆️ Buy

– Tron rising inside impulse wave (3)

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.3650

Tron cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance trendline of the narrow daily down channel from the middle of September (which encloses the previous ABC wave (2)).

The breakout of this down channel continues the active medium-term impulse wave (3) – which is a part of the long-term upward impulse wave 3 from September.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the clear daily uptrend and the strongly bullish sentiment across the cryptocurrency markets seen today, Tron can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.3650 (former double top from August).

MENAFN06102025000156011031ID1110157410

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search