Microsoft Wave Analysis 6 October 2025


2025-10-06 02:09:16
Microsoft: ⬆️ Buy

– Microsoft rising inside impulse wave (3)

– Likely to rise to resistance level 531.00

Microsoft recently broke the resistance zone between the key resistance level 515.80 (which stopped the previous impulse wave (1) in September) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward correction from July.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active medium-term impulse wave (3) from the end of September.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Microsoft can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 531.00 (former top of wave B from August).

