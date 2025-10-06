Baidu Wave Analysis 6 October 2025

Baidu: ⬆️ Buy

– Baidu rising inside weekly impulse wave C

– Likely to rise to resistance level 156.35

Baidu recently reversed up from the key support level 141.50 (former monthly high from September, acting as the support after it was broken).

The upward reversal from the support level 141.50 continues the active weekly impulse wave C of the ABC correction (2) from April.

Given the strength of the active impulse wave C, Baidu can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 156.35 (former powerful resistance from 2023).