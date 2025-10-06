CIM-Sembcorp CEO Meeting Focuses On Collaboration In Renewable Energy & Green Hydrogen

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday held a meeting with Kim Yin Wong, Group President and CEO, Sembcorp, to discuss India's progress in the renewable energy sector and explore avenues for collaboration.

Key areas of discussion included clean energy, green hydrogen, industrial parks, and skill development, reflecting India's commitment to sustainable growth and global partnerships in the energy transition.

Posting on X, Goyal wrote, "Held a meeting with Mr Kim Yin Wong, Group President & CEO of Sembcorp. Discussed India's remarkable achievements in renewable energy & ambitious aims, and explored avenues for collaboration in clean energy, green hydrogen, industrial parks and skill development."

In another post he added, "Delighted to address the 'India-Singapore@60: Partnership for Growth and Innovation' Business Session, alongside Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Industry, Singapore. Highlighted greater collaboration & B2B opportunities between our businesses, and emphasised further strengthening India-Singapore trade & investment ties for a more balanced, inclusive & future-ready economic partnership."

The meeting took place during Goyal's three-day official visit to Singapore, which focused on strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

During the visit, he met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, where discussions centred on enhancing trade, innovation, and cooperation across sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, financial services, and the green economy, reported ANI.

Goyal also held bilateral meetings with Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, and Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, reaffirming strategic trust and alignment on regional and global economic priorities.

As part of the visit, the Minister engaged with leading Singaporean corporates and institutional investors, including meetings with GIC Group CIO Bryan Yeo and Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay to scale up India-focused investments across infrastructure, renewable energy, hospitality, financial services, and urban development.

A Business Roundtable on Foreign Direct Investment in Manufacturing formed a major highlight of the visit, attended by representatives from AmCham, EuroCham, the German Chamber of Industry & Commerce, and other business leaders.

Discussions at SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) focused on India's growing Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) sector and advancing the India–Singapore Skilling Centre for MRO professionals in collaboration with Indian universities.

(KNN Bureau)