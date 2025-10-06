FCI Highlights Open Market Sale Scheme To Boost Food Grain Availability Nationwide

MENAFN - KNN India)At World Food India 2025, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) showcased its flagship market intervention initiative, the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) [OMSS (D)].

FCI's participation focused on demonstrating how OMSS (D) ensures wider availability of food grains, stabilises market prices, and provides direct access to small and bulk consumers, vendors, and food processors nationwide.

Through an interactive stall, visitors received live demonstrations of the registration process, e-auction mechanisms, and overall operations of the scheme, complemented by printed literature and one-on-one guidance from FCI officials.

The stall attracted significant attention, emerging as a major crowd-puller, with enthusiastic engagement from vendors, wholesalers, food processors, students, and international delegates.

Beyond OMSS, the stall also showcased FCI's broader operations, including MSP procurement, scientific warehousing, logistics, Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), and technology-driven quality control systems such as AI monitoring and the Depot Online System (DOS).

(KNN Bureau)