Miningnewsbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Engages ERM To Complete PEA For Beacon Gold Mill Restart

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) announced it has engaged Environmental Resources Management (“ERM”) to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) supporting the planned restart of its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill, using mineralized material primarily from the Company's Swanson Gold Deposit in Val d'Or, Quebec. The engagement follows encouraging drilling results at Swanson that indicate continuity and expansion potential within the mineralized system. ERM's Technical Mining Services Group in Toronto will oversee the study, which will update the mineral resource estimate, mine plan, and metallurgical testing programs, while providing cost estimates for the Beacon Mill restart.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km(2)) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

