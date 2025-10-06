PM Says Rule Of Law 'Essential' To Advancing Petra Community, Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, October 6 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan reaffirmed on Monday that the rule of law and respect for legal frameworks are "essential" foundations for progress, stating, "Without them, no one can work or benefit."He called for a unified and clearly defined framework of action that supports the Petra community and enhances the tourism sector.During a meeting with the chair and members of the Board of Commissioners of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, Hassan called for more efforts to diversify and improve the tourism offering in Petra to revitalise the city's tourism momentum.He noted that regional competition in the tourism industry is strong and called for continued development of Petra's tourism infrastructure and public services.Improving the overall visitor experience is crucial, he said, to keeping pace with competitors and ensuring Petra remains a top destination.He underlined the importance of presenting a true and positive image of Jordan and its people through tourism. He called for integrating Petra more closely with nearby tourist attractions, such as Shobak Castle and the Dana Nature Reserve, to encourage local development and promote domestic tourism."We are working to upgrade infrastructure in Petra within the limits of available resources," Hassan said, adding that key improvements can be achieved through effective management and strategic resource allocation.He stressed the importance of enhancing the quality of both tourism and public services for residents and visitors alike.Expressing optimism, the Prime Minister said he expects to see a rise in tourist arrivals to Petra in the near future, alongside a gradual return of air travel, which had been disrupted in recent years.Hassan called for directing more high-profile promotional events and celebrations to Petra, encouraging tourism establishments to host such activities due to their positive economic impact.The events, he noted, play a significant role in attracting tourists, boosting hotel occupancy and generating revenue.He cited his recent visit to the long-closed Crowne Plaza Hotel in Petra, confirming that its renovation will be fast-tracked to enable reopening early next year coinciding with the expected rebound in tourism.The Prime Minister said the government is committed to developing Petra as a leading tourist destination, while ensuring that the benefits of growth are inclusive and fairly distributed across the community.Hassan received a detailed briefing from Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin and Chairman of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority Fares Braizat on the current state of the tourism sector and upcoming initiatives aimed at strengthening it, particularly in Petra.