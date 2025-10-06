Deputy Amir Chairs Meeting Of QU's Board Of Regents

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Chairman of Qatar University's (QU) Board of Regents, chaired the first meeting of QU's Board of Regents for the academic year 2025-2026, held at the Amiri Diwan Monday morning.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Board of Regents reviewed the accomplished decisions and recommendations taken in the third meeting for the academic year 2024-2025. Then, it discussed the topics listed on the meeting's agenda and took appropriate decisions thereon.
The Board also approved the proposal of QU's strategic positioning through 2050 and ratified the draft graduate programmes' academic plan, which include approving the introduction of a professional PhD programme in clinical science.

