Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man On Trial In Albania Shoots Judge Dead In Court

Man On Trial In Albania Shoots Judge Dead In Court


2025-10-06 02:00:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tirana, Albania: A man on trial opened fire in a courtroom in the Albanian capital Tirana on Monday, killing the judge and injuring two others, police said.

Appeals court judge Astrit Kalaja was presiding over the man's case when the man opened fire, police said, adding that the shooter was promptly arrested.

"The judge was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on the way," a police statement said.

The other party to the trial, a father and son, were also shot and taken to the hospital but were stable.

According to local press reports, the case was over a property dispute and the man fired at the judge because he knew he was going to lose.

MENAFN06102025000063011010ID1110157255

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search