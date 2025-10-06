Gold Tops $3,900/Oz For First Time On Safe-Haven Demand

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold surged past $3,900 an ounce for the first time on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand amid a US government shutdown, alongside growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,900.40 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $3,919.59 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5% to $3,926.80.

Gold has climbed 49% so far this year, after a 27% rise in 2024 on strong central bank buying, increased demand for gold-backed Exchange-Traded Fund (ETFs), a weaker dollar and growing interest from retail investors seeking a hedge amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions.

Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $47.98 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $1,613.15, and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,263.



