Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Tops $3,900/Oz For First Time On Safe-Haven Demand

Gold Tops $3,900/Oz For First Time On Safe-Haven Demand


2025-10-06 02:00:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold surged past $3,900 an ounce for the first time on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand amid a US government shutdown, alongside growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,900.40 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $3,919.59 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5% to $3,926.80.

Gold has climbed 49% so far this year, after a 27% rise in 2024 on strong central bank buying, increased demand for gold-backed Exchange-Traded Fund (ETFs), a weaker dollar and growing interest from retail investors seeking a hedge amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions.

Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $47.98 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $1,613.15, and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,263.

Read Also
  • OpenAI offers more copyright control for Sora 2 videos
  • Italy uncovers 42.8mln euro VAT fraud in luxury car trade
  • Saudi stock index closes higher

MENAFN06102025000063011010ID1110157252

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search