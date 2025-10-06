Gold Tops $3,900/Oz For First Time On Safe-Haven Demand
Singapore: Gold surged past $3,900 an ounce for the first time on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand amid a US government shutdown, alongside growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,900.40 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $3,919.59 earlier in the session.
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5% to $3,926.80.
Gold has climbed 49% so far this year, after a 27% rise in 2024 on strong central bank buying, increased demand for gold-backed Exchange-Traded Fund (ETFs), a weaker dollar and growing interest from retail investors seeking a hedge amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions.
Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $47.98 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $1,613.15, and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,263.Read Also
-
OpenAI offers more copyright control for Sora 2 videos
Italy uncovers 42.8mln euro VAT fraud in luxury car trade
Saudi stock index closes higher
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment