Qatar Participates In Maritime Cyprus 2025 Conference

Limassol (Cyprus): A State of Qatar delegation led by Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani is participating in the Maritime Cyprus 2025 Conference.

The event was inaugurated in Limassol by HE President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides. In attendance were many Arab and foreign transportation and shipping ministers, chiefs of global organizations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the EU, and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS). Multiple senior officials and decision makers from the maritime transportation industry from the around the world were also in the audience.

Represented by the MOT, Qatar participates in this international event to emphasize its leading role in fostering global maritime cooperation and commitment to supporting the world efforts that aim at developing a sustainable global maritime transportation ecosystem.

The MOT has several initiatives and projects focused on enhancing the national development in economic, environmental and human areas, in step with the goals of the Qatar NDS3, MOT Strategy 2025-2030, and QNV 2030.

The "Maritime Cyprus" Conference is organized every two years by the Shipping Deputy Ministry in cooperation with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber and the Cyprus Union of Shipowners. Established in 1989, it has since grown into one of the world's most significant and well-attended shipping conferences, attracting approximately 800 shipping executives from around the globe. Its main aim is to operate as a forum where important and current issues relevant to international shipping are presented by distinguished speakers and discussed by the international shipping community.

Themed "Unlocking the Future of Shipping", this year's program addresses both the challenges and opportunities facing the maritime industry. Key topics include the regulatory developments, the energy transition, digitalization, financing strategies, environmental sustainability, and crew welfare.