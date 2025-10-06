Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
9-Member Theft Gang Arrested In Logar

9-Member Theft Gang Arrested In Logar


2025-10-06 02:00:27
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Police have arrested a nine-member gang of thieves in the Mohammad Agha district of central Logar province, an official said on Monday.

Police spokesman Ahmadullah Anas told Pajhwok Afghan News that the group was detained by security forces in the“Dahno” village while attempting to rob the house of a man named Ashiqullah.

He said several weapons and some stolen items were also recovered from the suspects.

According to Anas, the detainees have confessed to their crimes and will soon be handed over to judicial authorities for further proceedings.

