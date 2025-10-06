9-Member Theft Gang Arrested In Logar
PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Police have arrested a nine-member gang of thieves in the Mohammad Agha district of central Logar province, an official said on Monday.
Police spokesman Ahmadullah Anas told Pajhwok Afghan News that the group was detained by security forces in the“Dahno” village while attempting to rob the house of a man named Ashiqullah.
He said several weapons and some stolen items were also recovered from the suspects.
According to Anas, the detainees have confessed to their crimes and will soon be handed over to judicial authorities for further proceedings.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment