Women's World Cup: Trying To Expand My Range And Not To Be One-Dimension, Says Brits
Brits played a knock of 101 runs studded with 15 fours and a six to lead South Africa to 232 chase with 55 balls to spare. She took the fewest (41) innings to hit seven centuries in the format, surpassing Australia veteran Meg Lanning.
"Funny enough, I'm not one for records, but when you mention Meg Lanning, I'm glad I'm above that one. As long as we are winning the games, then I'm all good," Brits said after bagging the Player of the Match accolade.
"I don't actually know, I'm just backing myself a bit more. I'm trying to be as positive as I can. We actually had a lot of batting camps, I think that definitely helped. I'm trying to expand my range a bit more and not to be one-dimension," she added on being asked her key to success.
Revealing her game plan for the chase, Brits acknowledged that a positive attitude helped her to extend her stay in the middle. "Just said wanted to be as positive as possible. Glad I could middle it. It's actually funny, it was a new bat. I haven't used it once. I think that's going to be the lucky bat from now on."
On her bow and arrow celebration, Brits replied, "Sinalo actually interviewed us and asked what celebrations next and I actually put it out to the fans. I said, "give me your celebrations, because the 50 will only remain for my dad." And then I had these two young girls, they're 13 years old. One stays in Australia, one stays in South Africa. But they come from South Africa and they asked me to do their celebration. So, yeah, that celebration was for them."
South Africa faced a heavy 10-wicket defeat against England in their opening encounter after being folded for 69 in Guwahati. The Proteas will next take on hosts India in Visakhapatnam on Thursday while New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh on Friday in Guwahati.
