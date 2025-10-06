MP Khagen Murmu Stable, Bengal Lop To Visit Him Tomorrow At Hospital (Lead)
Along with the BJP MP, the BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, too, is undergoing treatment at the Siliguri hospital, who was also injured in the attack.
West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he will visit the injured MP on Tuesday. Adhikari also prayed for his speedy recovery.
"The brutal attack on our MP Shri Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh in Nagrakata today has left them grievously injured. This cowardly act by the trademark TMC Goons occurred while they were en route to provide relief to flood-affected people in North Bengal.
“I pray to God for their speedy recovery. I will be visiting them tomorrow to enquire about their well-being and extend my support," said Adhikari.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also in north Bengal to oversee the rescue operations and hand over compensation to the affected people.
Earlier in the day, BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by miscreants while on their way to meet the North Bengal landslides-affected people and distribute relief materials.
While Ghosh sustained minor bruises, the two-time BJP MP sustained serious injuries to his face and head.
The incident took place in Nagrakata in the Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal. The BJP MP was seen covered in blood, with an injury on the left side of his face.
The BJP MP was immediately rushed to a primary health centre for treatment. The miscreants also pelted stones at their vehicles and continued to attack with slippers, sticks and bricks until they were escorted out of the area by their security guards.
Following the attack, the BJP has pointed fingers at the Trinamool Congress for the attack and slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her failure to ensure security for an elected MP.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday indirectly issued an appeal to her party supporters to exercise restraint and maintain an ambience of harmony in the backdrop of the massive natural calamity in north Bengal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment