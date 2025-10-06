Cyber Crimes And Online Propaganda Pose New Threats: Arunachal Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Monday said that in the digital space, cyber crimes, propaganda, and extremist ideologies are creating new vulnerabilities, often targeting the youth and spreading unrest.

Inaugurating the Psychotropic Substances and Psychosocial Centre and Human Performance Laboratory in the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Pasighat Campus, in East Siang District, the Governor underlined that zero tolerance towards traffickers must go hand in hand with compassion and care for those struggling with addiction.

Sharing his observation of the geo-politics and strategic defence of the day, the Governor said that society today faces many challenges that test our peace, unity, and security.

“The challenges include the misuse of activism, rising religious disharmony, protests that sometimes turn disruptive, and the growing threats of terrorism and insurgencies. While these issues are complex, they are not insurmountable. The way forward lies in balancing freedom with responsibility, fostering trust among communities, strengthening security, and using technology wisely,” he stated.

The Governor noted that collective awareness and community participation are key to building a safer, stronger, and more harmonious society. Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) also digitally unveiled the foundation stone for the Centre of Excellence for Testing of Drugs in the RRU's Pasighat Campus.

The Governor commended RRU and the District Police for their forward-looking initiatives, combining science-led enforcement with a humane approach to rehabilitation. These steps, he emphasised, will strengthen Arunachal Pradesh's war against drugs and safeguard the future of its youth.

The Governor, while acknowledging the complex challenges facing society, ranging from religious disharmony, terrorism, and cybercrime to the menace of drug abuse, lauded the state government's proactive policies.

Referring to the course imparted in the RRU, the Governor highlighted the importance of Smart Policing.

He called upon law enforcement agencies to move beyond reactive methods and adopt preventive, technology-driven, and community-focused strategies that are humane, accountable, and rooted in public trust.

In his address to students, the Governor encouraged them to pursue excellence with integrity and innovation, reminding them that their education is a commitment to national service.

The Governor expressed his happiness in visiting the RRU's Pasighat Campus, an Institute of National Importance, calling it a nursery of national service, leadership, and character building.

The Governor expressed his hope that RRU will continue to play a vital role in shaping a secure, healthy, and progressive society, and called upon all stakeholders to nurture a culture of excellence, innovation, and service for the nation's future.