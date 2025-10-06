MBRF To Participate In Frankfurt Book Fair 2025 With A Rich Program And Remarkable Agenda

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) will participate in the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2025, one of the world's most prestigious events in the publishing industry and a key platform shaping the future of global knowledge. During the event, scheduled to be held in Frankfurt, Germany, from 15 to 19 October 2025, MBRF will present a dynamic program featuring a wide range of intellectual, literary, and academic sessions and workshops. It will also showcase its flagship initiatives, underscoring its vision to position Dubai and the UAE as a leading international hub for knowledge creation and exchange.

Through its participation, MBRF aims to foster cross-cultural knowledge exchange between the East and West, while emphasizing the UAE's increasing role in the creative economy and affirming its position as a vibrant dialogue platform that convenes publishers, authors, and thought leaders from across the globe. These efforts will strengthen knowledge exchange and present a comprehensive image of the UAE's knowledge project to the world.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said,“We are pleased to participate in the annual Frankfurt International Book Fair, which serves as a unique global platform that unites major publishers, intellectuals, and knowledge organizations worldwide. This prestigious event offers an opportunity to highlight our key achievements and flagship initiatives, and strengthen our strategic partnerships that support the development of sustainable knowledge societies. Our presence at the event further reflects Dubai's continued commitment to reinforcing its position as a hub for knowledge and a global destination for literature and intellectual innovation.”

As part of its participation, MBRF will launch its agenda with meetings involving several prominent international publishing houses, including Sage Publishing and Innovative Publishing. These discussions will focus on exploring opportunities for collaboration in academic publishing and the exchange of digital and knowledge-based content. Additionally, a literary session titled 'Emirati Literature: Between Memory and Renewal' will feature Emirati authors Eman Al Yousuf and Nadia Al Najjar, with writer Roula Farah serving as moderator. The session will highlight the evolution of the local literary landscape while keeping pace with the broader global literary movement.

The Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH), a prominent Arab knowledge platform developed by MBRF, will open its programs with a gathering featuring the Academic Publishing Association and Emerald Publishing, exploring key topics such as open access, publishing ethics, and the future of digital journals. The gathering will center on collaborations on publishing specialized studies focused on the knowledge economy and innovation, linking them to MBRF's projects, including the Global Knowledge Index (GKI). It will also include a panel discussion titled 'Literary Editing: The Invisible Partner in the Publishing Industry' and an introductory session on the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA).

Additionally, a session titled 'I Translate' will convene leading translators to discuss the challenges and opportunities in translating literary and intellectual works across cultures. Moreover, as part of the ongoing 'KnowTalks' series, the program will feature a seminar led by researcher Stefan Bergheim, titled 'The Competence of Futures Literacy,' and another seminar by Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj titled 'Transforming Life Sciences with AI.'