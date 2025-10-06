403
Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Growth Driven By Advanced Diagnostics & Molecular Testing To $22.66B By 2033
EINPresswire/ -- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a groundbreaking molecular biology technique that allows rapid amplification of specific DNA or RNA sequences. Developed in the 1980s, PCR has revolutionised diagnostics, research, and forensics by enabling the detection of minute genetic material in samples. It is widely used in infectious disease testing, genetic disorder screening, and cancer research. Advancements such as real-time PCR, digital PCR, and multiplexing have improved accuracy, sensitivity, and throughput, making PCR an indispensable tool in modern laboratories worldwide.
The global PCR market has grown significantly due to rising demand for molecular diagnostics, personalised medicine, and oncology testing. Technological innovations, such as automated high-throughput systems, microfluidics, and advanced bioinformatics integration, have expanded PCR applications across clinical, research, and environmental monitoring fields. Increasing awareness of early disease detection, supportive regulatory frameworks, and investments in healthcare infrastructure further drive adoption. PCR continues to shape modern diagnostics, enhancing precision, accelerating research, and improving patient outcomes globally.
According to DataM Intelligence, the global polymerase chain reaction market size reached US$11.58 billion in 2023, with a rise of US$12.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$22.66 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Analyst Concludes: The global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market is poised for sustained growth, driven by rapid technological advancements, expanding applications in genetic and oncology testing, and increasing demand for molecular diagnostics worldwide. Innovations such as digital PCR, real-time PCR, and multiplexing have enhanced precision, throughput, and sensitivity, enabling early disease detection and personalised treatment approaches. Strong government support, rising healthcare awareness, and growing investments in research infrastructure further bolster adoption. Overall, PCR remains a critical tool in modern diagnostics, with significant opportunities for market expansion and innovation across clinical, research, and industrial sectors.
Recent Developments:
In June 2024, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. submitted its first FDA 510(k) application for the Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and the Co-Dx PCR COVID-19 Test for over-the-counter use. The submission marked a significant milestone for the company’s patented molecular diagnostics platform, aiming to expand point-of-care and at-home testing capabilities.
Major Companies:
Top companies in the polymerase chain reaction market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Standard BioTools, BD, and others.
