NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Electrocution Deaths Of Two Children At Durga Puja Pandal In Jabalpur
Reportedly, the incident occurred on September 24, when the children came in contact with an iron pipe that had become electrically charged due to alleged negligent wiring by the organisers of the pandal.
The apex human rights body has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights.
The NHRC has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.
The report is expected to include the current status of the investigation.
According to media reports carried on September 25, a three-member team led by a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been constituted to probe the incident.
Preliminary investigation by the electricity department revealed that the electrocution was caused by illegally drawn power.
The victims were identified as 8-year-old Ayush Jharia and Ved Shrivas, approximately 10 years old. Both children died after touching the live wire. Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.
Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.
The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.
