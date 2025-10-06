Majid Al Futtaim To Launch State-Of-The-Art VOX Cinemas And Seven Premier Lifestyle Brands At Diriyah Square



Majid Al Futtaim Holding becomes the first lifestyle and entertainment partner for Diriyah Square, marking a milestone in the precinct's retail journey.

A state-of-the-art VOX Cinemas will anchor the entertainment offering, delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience.

The partnership will debut seven globally sought-after brands: lululemon, Crate & Barrel, CB2, AllSaints, Shiseido, Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister. Collectively, the seven retail stores and VOX Cinemas will span a total Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of 13,167.41

Diriyah, October 2025: Diriyah Company has announced a landmark partnership agreement with Majid Al Futtaim Holding, a leading communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. The partnership will introduce a state-of-the-art VOX Cinemas multiplex and a curated collection of seven premier brands to the prestigious Diriyah Square, a world-class premium lifestyle district.

The agreement, which marks Majid Al Futtaim Holding as the first major lifestyle and entertainment partner at Diriyah Square, introduces a dynamic mix of fashion, home furnishings, and beauty brands to the heart of the destination. Lifestyle retail outlets will span approximately 5,534.48 sqm, while the VOX Cinemas will cover 7,632.93 sqm, bringing the total to 13,167.41 sqm.

The partnership will see the launch of the first standalone retail store in Saudi Arabia for Japanese beauty brand Shiseido. In addition, lululemon, Crate & Barrel, and Abercrombie & Fitch will establish flagship stores in Diriyah Square, complemented by new locations for popular brands AllSaints, CB2 and Hollister.

The formal signing took place at Diriyah Company's headquarters by Jerry Inzerillo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Diriyah Company, and Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, in the presence of senior leadership from both organizations.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, commented on the new partnership,“We are enormously proud to partner with Majid Al Futtaim, one of the region's giants in lifestyle and entertainment. Their decision to bring this exceptional portfolio of brands to Diriyah, including three flagship stores, is a testament to the confidence the retail community has in our vision. Diriyah Square will be a place of discovery and delight, and this partnership is a foundational step in creating an unparalleled shopping and entertainment destination for residents and visitors alike.”

Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said“Diriyah is poised to become a global beacon of culture, heritage, and innovation, and we are proud to contribute to this transformative national project. Our partnership with Diriyah reflects our unwavering commitment to enriching everyday life through exceptional retail and entertainment experiences, while supporting the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030. With our diverse brand portfolio, world-class VOX Cinemas, and immersive lifestyle concepts, we are confident in our ability to help shape Diriyah Square into a vibrant, pedestrian-first destination that seamlessly blends modern retail with the rich traditions and heritage of the Kingdom.”

Diriyah Square is designed to connect the world's finest brands with authentic Saudi luxury concepts in a pedestrian-centric precinct that seamlessly blends culture, leisure, and entertainment. When complete, Diriyah Square will host over 400 of the finest retail brands, luxury boutiques, and dining concepts.

This partnership follows the recent award of a $600 million (SAR 2.249 billion) contract to Salini Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd. for construction work on the high-profile Diriyah Square, which will sit above one of the world's largest underground car parks with over 10,500 spaces.

As a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, the broader Diriyah development is forecast to contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) to the Kingdom's GDP, create nearly 180,000 jobs, and be home to an estimated 100,000 people upon completion.

About Diriyah:

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host approximately 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was launched in January 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah,“The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, Diriyah Company's mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.

About Majid Al Futtaim:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region's most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim's assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE's fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, every day.