Minister Of Finance Stresses Depth Of Qatar's Relations With Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Of China

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari emphasized the deep relations between the State of Qatar and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, particularly in trade and investments, noting that there are venues of cooperation between business sectors of both countries to strengthen trade and capitalize on the existing relations in various sector.

HE the Minister of Finance said that bilateral cooperation is a pillar of stability and shared growth, pointing out that Hong Kong serves as a gateway for Asia, while Qatar serves as a gateway to the Middle East regions. He stressed the need for the two countries' economies to remain open to each other amid the fluctuations in the global order and the shift in traditional international relations.

This came during the meeting between Qatar Chamber and Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China HE John Lee, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising chairpersons and founders of leading private and public companies from Hong Kong and mainland China, in the presence of Chairman of Qatar Chamber HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani.

During the meeting, several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed in a number of financial, economic, and investment fields between the Qatar Chamber and a number of economic and commercial entities in Hong Kong. The meeting also discussed cooperation relations and prospects for enhancing them in the fields of investment, finance, economy, and other topics of mutual interest.

For his part, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China HE John Lee emphasized the strength of the economic and trade relations between Qatar and Hong Kong, affirming a shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation in the commercial, financial, and technological sectors.

He noted that Qatar is one of the world's largest exporters of natural gas and a country with a thriving and diversified economy. He added that Qatar is currently Hong Kong's third-largest trading partner in the Middle East, and that Hong Kong is eager to build upon this distinguished partnership.

He pointed to the growth in trade volume between the State of Qatar and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the Republic of China, which reached USD 1.6 billion in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 2.6 percent between 2020 and 2024.

John Lee revealed the signing of 35 new MoUs with various entities and institutions in Qatar, aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the two sides. He indicated that the MoUs signed will enhance cooperation in trade, the economy, investment promotion, tourism, technology, and infrastructure, and will lead to the creation of more commercial partnerships between the two sides.

He added that the new MoUs cover a wide range of sectors, especially investment, technology, and trade, as well as finance, banking, tourism, and infrastructure. He emphasized the importance of this step in supporting economic partnerships between the two sides and opening new doors for more bilateral projects, which will positively impact economic growth in both countries.

The business delegation from Hong Kong included more than 50 business leaders, professionals, and executives from leading Chinese companies representing seven provinces and cities across China.

The delegation brings with it extensive experience in the fields of green development, innovation, and technology, including advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy, with the aim of exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment and building long-term partnerships between the State of Qatar and the Hong Kong region of the People's Republic of China.