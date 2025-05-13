Sterling Gains Against Dollar, Slightly Declines Against Euro

London, May 13 (Petra) -- The British pound made gains against the US dollar on Tuesday, while it experienced a slight decline against the euro.According to financial reports from the UK, the pound traded at $1.3238, reflecting a 0.21 per cent increase, and at €1.1875, down marginally by 0.01 per cent.

